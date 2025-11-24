8 Foods You Thought Were High In Protein (But Actually Aren't)

Getting enough protein in your diet is essential for a balanced plate and optimal bodily functioning. There are several reasons you might want to increase your protein uptake, whether for building muscle and strength, boosting metabolism, or staying satiated after a meal (yep, low-protein meals can leave you feeling hungry after eating). While some look to upgrading their protein shakes as a fix, others are keen to include a larger amount of high-protein foods.

To differentiate between what is a high-protein ingredient and what is significantly less, you can consider high-protein to be over 10 grams per serving, a moderate amount of protein to be 4 to 9 grams per serving, and a low amount of protein to be less than 4 grams per serving. Whether you're new to the world of protein or want a refreshed perspective, we investigated the top foods that aren't actually as protein rich as you may have assumed.