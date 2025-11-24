Why Costco's Meat Is Frequently Returned By Customers

Whatever it is you're looking for — something to spruce up a dish or to restock a household essential — you might think that the behemoth chain Costco has all the answers. Well, it does... usually. But the thing is, with a chock-full inventory, a few misses are expected. Take Costco's meat, for instance. Frequently returned by customers, you might find yourself wanting to avoid shopping there for beef, pork, and whatnot entirely. There was a shopper who went on Reddit to express their disdain for the funny-tasting bacon they had to return, while others on the same thread encountered meats that smelled odd or meat that seemed completely expired. However, Costco can still be the best grocery chain for buying meat — as contradictory as that might sound. If you're looking for something cheap and in bulk — especially in a time when grocery prices have been shooting up — Costco still remains a top choice for many.

While shopping for meat at Costco sounds like the foodie version of Russian roulette at this point, it still doesn't seem to be a universal experience. When in doubt, you can always buy meat and return it soon afterward if it's not up to your liking, since Costco has a solid, risk-free, 100% satisfaction guarantee. Just head over to the return counter at the location you bought it from, and the staff should be able to process your refund.