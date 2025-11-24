Why Costco's Meat Is Frequently Returned By Customers
Whatever it is you're looking for — something to spruce up a dish or to restock a household essential — you might think that the behemoth chain Costco has all the answers. Well, it does... usually. But the thing is, with a chock-full inventory, a few misses are expected. Take Costco's meat, for instance. Frequently returned by customers, you might find yourself wanting to avoid shopping there for beef, pork, and whatnot entirely. There was a shopper who went on Reddit to express their disdain for the funny-tasting bacon they had to return, while others on the same thread encountered meats that smelled odd or meat that seemed completely expired. However, Costco can still be the best grocery chain for buying meat — as contradictory as that might sound. If you're looking for something cheap and in bulk — especially in a time when grocery prices have been shooting up — Costco still remains a top choice for many.
While shopping for meat at Costco sounds like the foodie version of Russian roulette at this point, it still doesn't seem to be a universal experience. When in doubt, you can always buy meat and return it soon afterward if it's not up to your liking, since Costco has a solid, risk-free, 100% satisfaction guarantee. Just head over to the return counter at the location you bought it from, and the staff should be able to process your refund.
Should you or should you not buy meat from Costco?
There are still a lot of people who swear by buying meat from Costco. One person shared on a thread in the r/Costco subreddit that they liked buying ribeye steaks from the chain, while some go for pork tenderloin, sirloin, pork belly, and many more. So it looks like whether you should or should not buy meat from Costco depends on who you ask. If you're a conscious consumer and want to purchase meat sourced through more ethical methods, you're going to want to go elsewhere.
Sure, there doesn't seem to be any lawsuit filed against Costco for selling expired meats, or else it would've been one of the biggest Costco scandals of all time. That said, here's a fact about Costco's rotisserie chickens you never knew: There was an uproar about how the chain treats the chickens behind its famed rotisserie offering in 2021, which led to a court proceeding. While the judge ultimately dismissed the case, the defendants — who were two Costco shareholders — were allowed to reach out and directly submit a formal demand to Costco's board of directors, in which the defendants requested more humane treatment for the chickens. In 2024, however, the demand was turned down by Costco completely. So whether or not you should or should not buy meat from Costco is perhaps not a question of quality and safety — but rather, ethics and sourcing practices that align with making more mindful choices.