How Eel Pie Became A Vintage British Favorite Then Suddenly Disappeared

While fish and chips remain a quintessentially British meal, eel pie was once the country's go-to fast food dish. Eel is still common fish used in sushi, but eel pie is almost unheard of. In its classic form, the pie included bite sized chunks of freshwater eel cooked with sherry, parsley, nutmeg, cream, and hard boiled eggs (some recipes called for mushroom). The mixture was baked in puff pastry and served alongside mashed potatoes and a sauce made from the water used to boil the eel. It may sound odd to modern diners, but the flavor has been described as rich and meaty.

Eel pies have been popular since at least the 16th century, especially in London, and even King Henry VIII is said to have indulged in them. For centuries, this slimy, snake-like fish thrived in the Thames River, which runs through the British capital. London grew rapidly during the 1800s, and eel pie became a common street food as eels were a cheap, abundant source of protein. By the mid-19th century, brick-and-mortar pie and mash shops that sold the delicacy proliferated and began to replace street vendors, eventually numbering around 300 in London alone. Only about 40 pie and mash shops remain and as of November 2025, none serve eel pie.