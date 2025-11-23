The Container Store Carries A Smart Solution For Keeping Pots And Pans Tidy
Messy kitchen cabinets are relatable to many of us, especially when you are short on space. If your everyday cookware is shoved in a cabinet that's a cluttered mess, consider a simple storage solution that will make it much easier to access what you need for cooking. Among the most difficult items to organize properly in kitchen cabinets are bulky pots and pans. Luckily, the Container Store has a budget-friendly organizer that will simplify how you store your difficult-to-stack cookware.
Stacking pots and pans in your cabinet might seem like a space-saving technique, but it creates difficulty when you need an item that's at the bottom of the stack. That's where the Container Store's $40 YouCopia StoreMore Expandable Cookware Rack comes in. It's essentially a rack that allows you to organize your cookware horizontally instead of stacking it vertically, making it easier to see and grab what you need. With increased accessibility, you might just find that your motivation to cook increases too. According to the store's website, the rack is perfect for storing cookie sheets, cutting boards, pots, lids, platters, and skillets.
With "extra-high coated steel dividers," the rack is sturdy enough to store larger, heavier cookware. The 10 dividers can also be moved to customize the spaces for differently-sized items. The bottom of the rack is made of plastic and can expand to fit your cabinet, from 12 inches to 22 inches wide. The non-slip feet hold the rack in place so that no mounting is required.
Customers love the YouCopia StoreMore Expandable Cookware Rack
The Container Store's Expandable Cookware Rack is highly rated by shoppers on its website, with a 4.7 star rating out of 5 stars. One five-star reviewer states, "This rack is a win. The expandable version is 100% the way to go — it gives you the flexibility to switch things up if you ever rearrange your kitchen. Super easy to set up, great quality, and makes grabbing pans, lids, or cutting boards way less frustrating. Total upgrade for cabinet organization." Additionally, a few reviewers who are self-declared professional organizers say they use this item often to make cookware more accessible for their clients.
While the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, there are just a few less-than-five-star reviews that may be worth mentioning. One reviewer says the rack easily stores many pot lids, but wishes there was an option to purchase additional dividers. Meanwhile, a customer who rated it three stars says the metal dividers are not very sturdy and would advise purchasing a wood organizer for heavier cookware like a thick wooden cutting board.
However, this single review may have to be taken with a grain of salt since other reviewers claim the rack is sturdy enough to hold a cast iron pan. Finally, one shopper said the dividers do not stay well in the plastic base and rated it just two stars. Overall, besides a few outliers, the majority of customers would recommend this product to a friend, which is always a good sign.