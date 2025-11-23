The Container Store Carries A Smart Solution For Keeping Pots And Pans Tidy

Messy kitchen cabinets are relatable to many of us, especially when you are short on space. If your everyday cookware is shoved in a cabinet that's a cluttered mess, consider a simple storage solution that will make it much easier to access what you need for cooking. Among the most difficult items to organize properly in kitchen cabinets are bulky pots and pans. Luckily, the Container Store has a budget-friendly organizer that will simplify how you store your difficult-to-stack cookware.

Stacking pots and pans in your cabinet might seem like a space-saving technique, but it creates difficulty when you need an item that's at the bottom of the stack. That's where the Container Store's $40 YouCopia StoreMore Expandable Cookware Rack comes in. It's essentially a rack that allows you to organize your cookware horizontally instead of stacking it vertically, making it easier to see and grab what you need. With increased accessibility, you might just find that your motivation to cook increases too. According to the store's website, the rack is perfect for storing cookie sheets, cutting boards, pots, lids, platters, and skillets.

With "extra-high coated steel dividers," the rack is sturdy enough to store larger, heavier cookware. The 10 dividers can also be moved to customize the spaces for differently-sized items. The bottom of the rack is made of plastic and can expand to fit your cabinet, from 12 inches to 22 inches wide. The non-slip feet hold the rack in place so that no mounting is required.