This Old-School Star Wars Cereal From The '80s Had A Fun Surprise Inside

The 1980s were a wild time for food trends. It was the decade when sun-dried tomatoes were a ubiquitous recipe addition, neon-colored cocktails ruled, and there were tons of novelty breakfast cereals. In this latter category, we can put C-3PO's Cereal, which Kellogg's released in 1984, a year after "Return of the Jedi" came out. The front of the box featured the fussy, polite, and sometimes anxious golden droid from the Star Wars franchise. Inside, the cereal was a honey-sweetened mix of corn, wheat, and oats in a double "O" configuration, possibly meant to mimic the droid's round eyes. Also inside, in some boxes, you'd find sticker trading cards with various Star Wars characters.

On the back of other boxes, there were masks featuring the faces of Luke Skywalker, a Stormtrooper, C-3PO, Yoda, Darth Vader and Chewbacca. Once done with the cereal, you could cut them out and wear them (most parents would frown on hacking the box apart when there was still cereal inside). From there, you could live out your Star Wars' fantasies, although the masks were cardboard, thus a bit stiff with the possibility of paper cuts if you weren't careful. It wasn't just kids who were thrilled by the masks. Mark Hamill has admitted he was equally excited by having his face on a mask on the back of a cereal box.