10 Vintage Cereal Boxes That Are Worth Some Serious Cash Now

Over the last few years, the global collectible market has surged in popularity. In the early 2020s, prices of Pokémon cards, classic cars, and sports memorabilia skyrocketed, and we saw billions of dollars go into digital collectibles like NFTs. In 2024, the entire collectible market size hit a whopping estimated value of $294.23 billion, according to Grand View Research. With an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.5%, experts forecast that the collectible market will be worth over $422 billion by 2030. Millennials and Gen Z collectors are among the driving factors behind the craze, and the potential for significant profits from holding onto nostalgic items like vinyl records, old comics, and vintage cereal boxes seems to be a surprisingly realistic way to supplement one's income. And now this collectible market has expanded far beyond the usual antiques, sports memorabilia, and toys.

Old and rare cereal boxes are fetching big bucks — and they don't even necessarily have to be good cereals. In fact, they can be some of the worst cereals on the shelf! Yes, we've seen how Wheaties athlete boxes have remained a must-collect piece of memorabilia for sports collectors, but straight-up cereal boxes? Where there is rarity and nostalgia, there is a market, and these are just nine of the many vintage cereal boxes that are worth some serious cash now.