Aldi's Prebiotic Soda Is Half The Price Of Poppi (And Shoppers Say It Tastes Better Too)
Soda may be a delicious beverage, but it isn't always the healthiest option. With no real nutrients and a crazy amount of sugar, it isn't a refreshment you should be consuming all the time. Luckily, prebiotic sodas have quickly become the healthy alternative to your favorite fizzy drinks. As these sodas have started to rise in popularity, many brands are catching up and making their own version. The only downside to these healthy beverages is the price; brands like Poppi cost close to $2.50 for one 12-ounce can. If you're looking for a cheaper version, Aldi has got your back.
Aldi is known for its delicious dupes to various popular products, and its prebiotic soda brand Popz is one of them. Popz is a healthier soda that contains only 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories per can, similar to Poppi. However, the best part about Popz is that one can will only cost you $1.65. The brand even dupes all of Poppi's popular flavors like raspberry rose, lemon lime, and cherry lime (a take on Poppi's cherry limeade). Poppi may be the hit brand at the moment, but Aldi is running them some serious competition.
What people are saying about Popz
Popz may check off all the same boxes as Poppi, but the real question if it tastes the same. Shoppers have noticed this product hitting Aldi's shelves and seem to be fans of the alternative soda. This soda is said to be almost an exact replica of Poppi, and some even believe it's the superior option because of its cheaper price. Even Poppi fans have admitted to preferring a flavor or two of Popz, opposed to their go-to brand! However, some customers say the Popz version tastes a little sweeter than the original, so not all diehard Poppi lovers may be as impressed.
With similar ingredients, flavors, and taste to Poppi, Aldi's cheaper version is the way to go if you're looking to save a little money. Plus, not all of Poppi's flavors are as good as they seem, like its cherry cola flavor that we found quite disappointing. Aldi also seems to continuously add more flavors of Popz to its shelves, and even carries originals like pomegranate orange. At a much more affordable price point, we'll definitely be adding Popz to our carts.