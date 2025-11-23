Aldi's Prebiotic Soda Is Half The Price Of Poppi (And Shoppers Say It Tastes Better Too)

Soda may be a delicious beverage, but it isn't always the healthiest option. With no real nutrients and a crazy amount of sugar, it isn't a refreshment you should be consuming all the time. Luckily, prebiotic sodas have quickly become the healthy alternative to your favorite fizzy drinks. As these sodas have started to rise in popularity, many brands are catching up and making their own version. The only downside to these healthy beverages is the price; brands like Poppi cost close to $2.50 for one 12-ounce can. If you're looking for a cheaper version, Aldi has got your back.

Aldi is known for its delicious dupes to various popular products, and its prebiotic soda brand Popz is one of them. Popz is a healthier soda that contains only 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories per can, similar to Poppi. However, the best part about Popz is that one can will only cost you $1.65. The brand even dupes all of Poppi's popular flavors like raspberry rose, lemon lime, and cherry lime (a take on Poppi's cherry limeade). Poppi may be the hit brand at the moment, but Aldi is running them some serious competition.