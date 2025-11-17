REVIEW: Modelo Noche Especial Proves Holiday Beers Can Actually Be Great
I have two confessions: First, I love a seasonal beverage. Second, I'm not a frequent beer drinker. So, when I heard about Modelo Noche Especial, the new seasonal release from Modelo, I was intrigued.
You've likely already tried a regular Modelo Especial, which is ubiquitous and refreshing. Personally, I have enjoyed the lager with fish tacos on the beach. Honoring its Mexican roots, Modelo decided to look to Noche Buena for its newest launch. Translating literally to "Good Night," Noche Buena is Mexico's equivalent to Christmas Eve, as it is observed the night before Christmas among friends and family, who celebrate with music, food, drinks, and sometimes prayers.
I love holiday-related festivities. As much as I hate to admit it, I'm basic. I adore a fall pumpkin spice latte or a Christmas candy cane martini as soon as the weather turns colder. Things are often difficult in the world, so I believe in finding joy where we can — including at your local bar or supermarket. c
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
Availability, pricing, and nutritional information for Modelo Noche Especial
Modelo Noche Especial is available for purchase now, but as with most seasonal items, it'll only be around for a limited time and will likely sell out quickly. According to the Brewers Association, seasonal and holiday beers consistently perform well. While Modelo® Noche Especial is brewed in Mexico, you can find it nationwide across the United States in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles. While pricing will vary based on your location, a quick look online at retailers shows the product averaging around $10.99 per pack.
The Modelo Noche Especial beer has 5.7% ABV, meaning it's not too high in alcohol to enjoy around family, while still offering a nice buzz. Specific nutritional information isn't yet available for the Modelo Noche Especial, but it is probably comparable to the standard Modelo Especial, which has 143 calories, zero grams of fat, and around 13.6 grams of carbohydrates.
What does Modelo Noche Especial taste like?
Most beer should be consumed at a very cold temperature, so I kept the Noche Especial in the refrigerator for several hours before opening it up. When I poured the Modelo Noche Especial into a glass, I took note of the deep amber hue right away. On the occasions when I do drink a beer, I tend to prefer something lighter, like a lager (specifically a pilsner), or sometimes an India Pale Ale. I just don't typically drink the redder ales that the Noche Especial reminded me of, so I was a bit wary at first.
Luckily, the ruddy color both showcased the beer's holiday notes and tipped me off to the rich taste. Although I explained my love of festive drinks earlier, I should note that I don't like to drink a lot of super sugary or syrupy cocktails, so I was worried this beer might be too sweet. However, it had just the right hint of caramel, with a scent that reminded me a bit of the burnt top of a crème brûlée, and it wasn't bitter at all. I could imagine pairing this seasonal beer with a Christmas protein like chicken or ham, or for the vegetarians, some roasted squash or sweet potatoes.
Final thoughts on Modelo Noche Especial
Overall, I'm happy to say that as a non-frequent beer consumer, the Modelo Noche Especial was a pleasant surprise. This is a drink I would happily put in the holiday rotation with themed seasonal cocktails — and this is much easier and faster to open and drink. The Noche Especial helped me realize that not all beer is just for pre-gaming or easy drinking in the summer months: The cold months can have their own rotation of hoppy and malted beverages, too.
I'm usually a medium to full-bodied wine drinker, so I also appreciated that this beer had a bit more complexity. It's something that I'd actually like to sip by a fireplace, while getting toasty and warm inside and out. I look forward to tasting it again, especially if it gives me an excuse to celebrate Noche Buena with my own friends and family. Maybe Santa would appreciate a six-pack rather than cookies this year.