The Most Neglected Spot In Your Kitchen Is In Desperate Need Of Organization
Kitchen organization can seem like a moving target, but most of us manage to make sense of the spaces that are visible, like countertops and open pantry shelves. Areas that are hidden behind cabinet doors are a different story, however, especially the space under the sink. From half-empty cleaning supplies to dried-out sponges and the dreaded shopping bag stuffed with more shopping bags, this area can become an out-of-control catch-all in no time. If you find yourself shoving things under the sink and hoping for the best, it's time to break out of that out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality.
The biggest problem with the under-sink area is that it's usually just a big, open box with awkwardly shaped space since traditional shelving and drawers can't accommodate the drain pipes. But there are several easy ways to organize that space, and all you need are a measuring tape and a little ingenuity. The key is to look for ways to utilize that vertical space.
How to organize the space under your sink
The first rule of organizing the under-sink space is to pull everything out and declutter by figuring out what should get tossed first. Marry any duplicate products together, and toss any old bits of sponge, steel wool, or cleaning rags that have seen better days. Then, while you have all the stuff pulled out, measure the space inside the cabinet so you can shop for shelving and organizers.
Look for under-sink-specific organizers with pull-out drawers for shelves. Units like a pull-out under-sink organizer can corral bottles of chemicals and dish soap conveniently so you can reach everything without rifling around. If you need to stash small items, place some clear organizer bins or baskets on the shelves so you can easily see what's inside.
If the space is too small for a drawer unit, install a simple tension rod inside the sink cabinet. Place the rod horizontally about midway inside the space, and you can hang any spray bottles by the handle. An under-sink lazy Susan can also bring a little order to an otherwise unruly area of the kitchen. Once you've tackled the area under your sink, you might just be inspired to declutter your messy kitchen sink too.