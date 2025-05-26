This Trick For Using The Gap Next To Your Fridge Will Make You Feel Like An Organization Expert
It's never a bad idea to have more storage space in the kitchen. And one way to get it is to leverage every nook and cranny available. One trick that will make you feel like an organizational expert is to take advantage of the excess room beside your fridge by using magnetic accessories to provide more storage space. Storage containers with strong magnets can adhere to the side of your fridge to provide a permanent home for loads of small, thin, and lightweight tools and utensils so they're out of the way but readily available when you need them — no more rifling through the junk drawer for the pie server or dry-erase markers. And what you can't find at a big-box store or dollar store, you can find on Amazon.
A set of magnetic spice racks or magnetic storage baskets let you store everything from oil bottles to tea towels. You can even put kitchen utensils, pots of fresh herbs, or cleaning products on these shelves. To really maximize the space, invest in a hybrid shelf-basket or combine a few magnetic storage containers. You can even add shelving hooks to hang bananas or towels. But shelves and baskets aren't your only options.
Maximizing your fridge gap space
You can fill in the blank spaces with other practical magnetic accessories. Add a set of magnetic whiteboards to jot down reminders, grocery lists, and dinner menus. If you don't have the room for shelves, opt for magnetic utensil holders instead. A knife strip with a built-in utensil holder can also hold pens, bottle openers, meat thermometers, and any of your nonmetallic utensils with a hook hole.
If you're on a budget, you can use any storage solution you already have on hand for this hack. Turn traditional storage baskets and racks into magnetic ones by gluing craft magnets to the back. To avoid a blunder, make sure all these accessories tightly adhere to your fridge so they don't come crashing down when you open the doors or grab something from one of your baskets.
But don't stop once you've filled the gap space beside your fridge. Keep making renovation-free kitchen upgrades like installing curtain tension rods in your pantry to make storing paper towels easier.