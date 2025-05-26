This Trick For Using The Gap Next To Your Fridge Will Make You Feel Like An Organization Expert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's never a bad idea to have more storage space in the kitchen. And one way to get it is to leverage every nook and cranny available. One trick that will make you feel like an organizational expert is to take advantage of the excess room beside your fridge by using magnetic accessories to provide more storage space. Storage containers with strong magnets can adhere to the side of your fridge to provide a permanent home for loads of small, thin, and lightweight tools and utensils so they're out of the way but readily available when you need them — no more rifling through the junk drawer for the pie server or dry-erase markers. And what you can't find at a big-box store or dollar store, you can find on Amazon.

A set of magnetic spice racks or magnetic storage baskets let you store everything from oil bottles to tea towels. You can even put kitchen utensils, pots of fresh herbs, or cleaning products on these shelves. To really maximize the space, invest in a hybrid shelf-basket or combine a few magnetic storage containers. You can even add shelving hooks to hang bananas or towels. But shelves and baskets aren't your only options.