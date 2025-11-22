These Mid-Tier Frozen Dumplings At Costco Aren't Worth The Convenience

Frozen food isn't always going to taste as good as the real thing, but you may hope that it comes close enough. Some stores do frozen food better than others, and Costco is one that is known for having some delicious options. However, in Chowhound's own taste test of popular Costco frozen foods, we found its Bibigo pork steamed dumplings to be an item you can certainly skip on. They were soggy, bland in flavor, and an overall bad experience. We found these dumplings to be far from high-quality Korean cuisine, and are not the dumplings to buy if you're looking for the best option.

Bibigo is a Korean brand that claims to make food with quality ingredients and delicious flavors. It's been around for over 60 years and has been a wildly popular brand in the United States. Costco carries many of Bibigo's products, but you can find this brand at many grocery stores — even Dollar Tree has it on its shelves. While they may be a popular brand, these dumplings were unfortunately not up to par. It wasn't just us either, many discussions online give mixed reviews of Bibigo's dumplings. For a brand with such a high status, we were hoping for top-notch flavor.