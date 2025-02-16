The Popular Korean Snack You Can Now Try At Costco

In addition to selling pantry staples and comforting treats, Costco lets customers dip into global cuisines. Whether it's imported cheeses or Japanese seafood, foodies can track down some mouth-watering bites from abroad. And recently, customers spotted a new arrival by way of Korea: Bibigo tteokbokki.

This scrumptious dish is a classic street food across Korea, served by vendors from large simmering pots. It consists of soft and chewy cylinder-shaped rice cakes, served in a flavorful savory-spicy sauce. Consisting of a kelp and anchovy stock flavored with lots of pepper-based gochujang and gochugaru, it's a sticky and flavor-dense sauce that perfectly complements the tteokbokki. Traditionally, a few satiating garnishes like boiled eggs, ramen, and cabbage can round out the snack into a meal.

The easy-to-assemble tteokbokki, available at Costco for $9.99, lets you quickly whip up some of these rice cakes yourself. After rinsing the rice cakes, cook them, along with the seasoning powder and some water, for two minutes. Once everything comes to a boil, turn down the heat and cook for an additional two and a half minutes, stirring occasionally so it doesn't burn. Costco customers are generally fans of the dish, noting the spice is toned down to a palatable level. So buy a package, as well as a container of canned biscuits to make hotteok and a bag of mandu, which are ideal to beef up a salad. Using such low-prep foods, you'll have a delicious spread of Korean snacks.