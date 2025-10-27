Despite What Their Name Implies, Sugar Cookies Don't Have To Be All About Sweetness

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

How do you prefer your sugar cookies? Crisp with intricate royal icing decorations? Soft and chewy? Whichever the case, if you hear the term "sugar cookie," you're likely thinking of a sweet and straightforward, vanilla-flavored treat. But there are many ways to add unexpected flavors to your sugar cookies, from splashing some brandy into the dough to giving your glazes a little fruit juice or flavor extract. Vaughn Vreeland, author of "Cookies: The Best Recipes for a Perfect Anytime Treat" and supervising video producer for NYT Cooking, shared his exclusive sugar cookie secrets with Chowhound.

One of the best ways to add more complex flavors to your sugar cookies is by incorporating herbs into the dough. Rosemary is a great place to start. "I love rosemary in a cookie, especially around the holidays," Vreeland says, pointing aspiring cookie bakers to Melissa Clark's rosemary shortbread recipe, available on NYT Cooking. "It's just herbaceous enough for a sweet delight that's not overwhelmingly savory," he continues.

When adding herbs to sugar cookies, Vreeland says, "I like to chop [them] up before so you're not biting into unpleasantly large leaves." He also recommends maximizing flavor by rubbing your herbs into the granulated sugar. "It releases the oils in the leaves, much like you'd do with citrus zest, resulting in a more cohesive flavor and softer bite," Vreeland explains. This is particularly a good idea, he says, when using a heartier herb like rosemary, sage, or thyme.