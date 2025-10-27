Despite What Their Name Implies, Sugar Cookies Don't Have To Be All About Sweetness
How do you prefer your sugar cookies? Crisp with intricate royal icing decorations? Soft and chewy? Whichever the case, if you hear the term "sugar cookie," you're likely thinking of a sweet and straightforward, vanilla-flavored treat. But there are many ways to add unexpected flavors to your sugar cookies, from splashing some brandy into the dough to giving your glazes a little fruit juice or flavor extract. Vaughn Vreeland, author of "Cookies: The Best Recipes for a Perfect Anytime Treat" and supervising video producer for NYT Cooking, shared his exclusive sugar cookie secrets with Chowhound.
One of the best ways to add more complex flavors to your sugar cookies is by incorporating herbs into the dough. Rosemary is a great place to start. "I love rosemary in a cookie, especially around the holidays," Vreeland says, pointing aspiring cookie bakers to Melissa Clark's rosemary shortbread recipe, available on NYT Cooking. "It's just herbaceous enough for a sweet delight that's not overwhelmingly savory," he continues.
When adding herbs to sugar cookies, Vreeland says, "I like to chop [them] up before so you're not biting into unpleasantly large leaves." He also recommends maximizing flavor by rubbing your herbs into the granulated sugar. "It releases the oils in the leaves, much like you'd do with citrus zest, resulting in a more cohesive flavor and softer bite," Vreeland explains. This is particularly a good idea, he says, when using a heartier herb like rosemary, sage, or thyme.
Other possibilities for flavoring sugar cookies
Fresh herbs aren't the only ingredient that can help you win a sugar cookie bake-off. Dry spices are another option — but you add them differently, according to Vaughn Vreeland. "Dry spices I'd incorporate with the dry ingredients, and things like zests or herbs I would try adding those in with your 'wet' ingredients (sugar is a wet ingredient!)," he says. Vreeland also recommends going out on a limb with ancho chili. "I think it pairs really well with traditional holiday spices, and when used in the right amount, will create a tingly finish that's craveable," he explains.
Some professionals have found success using even more out-of-the-box ingredients. Big on adding a bit of spice, Vreeland is a particular fan of Eric Kim's gochujang sugar cookies, which run a ripple of gochujang caramel through the dough. "It's such an interesting flavor and always a big hit at holiday parties because most people haven't tasted a sugar cookie in that way before," he says. If you want to try something totally new but aren't sold on spice, Vreeland recommends Krysten Chambrot's peanut butter miso cookie recipe. Just keep in mind that these additions require special treatment. "Anything that adds fat or moisture content, like a nut butter or miso paste, needs to be accounted for in the overall ratio of your ingredients," he cautions.
It may take trial and error to perfect your sugar cookie recipe that plays up other flavors besides plain old sweetness. "If you're going off script, I would always [err] on the side of less is more, especially with ingredients that pack a punch," Vreeland says. You can always add more next time.