This Beloved Frozen Fries Brand Makes Way More Gluten-Free Products Than You'd Expect
Sometimes curling up on the couch with a bowl of fries or something just as potato-y is the ultimate form of comfort, but finding something that fits the bill as gluten-free and delicious adds more work. Whether you get your hands on a gluten-free pasta brand worth every penny or you luck out on finding some of the best gluten-free beers to sip on, there are various options to indulge in. For when you want a quick snack or gluten-free side dish, Ore-Ida has made it possible to enjoy several potato comforts.
While Ore-Ida might be known for its frozen fries, there are plenty of other products to explore for gluten-free eaters and those who are curious. To be classified and labeled as gluten-free, a product has to contain less than 20 parts per million (ppm) of gluten, according to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards. The brand, which is owned by Kraft Heinz, prides itself on its potato specialties, having built a solid reputation in the nation since 1952. Several of Ore-Ida's potato products maintain the gluten-free standard, including a range of french fry styles, such as straight cut, sweet potato, and zesty curly, as well as adventurous products, like the Crispy Hash Brown Patties, Potatoes O'Brien, and Tater Tots.
How others are enjoying Ore-Ida gluten-free products
If it feels like a treasure hunt finding gluten-free fries from fast food chains, you might find some relief in trusting you can find several options for an exciting meal in the frozen food aisle without compromising on flavor. In fact, some liken Ore-Ida gluten-free curly fries to the frozen version of Arby's Seasoned Curly Fries, which aren't gluten-free. The fries are also ideal for those in a hurry since some of the products, such as the extra crispy fries, are advertised as being ready in five minutes in the microwave. Others have shared they prefer to prepare their potato items by frying them in a shallow pan or using an air fryer, while others opt for the oven method.
You don't have to turn your options into a bowl of only simple or loaded fries — the gluten-less products can be crafted into all sorts of recipes. Turn the hash browns into a juicy and easy-to-make sandwich, using the hash browns as a bread alternative, filled with tomatoes, a creamy spread, and bacon slices. Another hearty recipe to try for a memorable gluten-free meal is a creamy, cheesy casserole with the Ore-Ida tater tots as the base. Once you've made as many gluten-free potato dinners as your heart desires, reach for some of the best gluten-free desserts found at Trader Joe's to round off a night of gluten-free dining.