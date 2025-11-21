This Beloved Frozen Fries Brand Makes Way More Gluten-Free Products Than You'd Expect

Sometimes curling up on the couch with a bowl of fries or something just as potato-y is the ultimate form of comfort, but finding something that fits the bill as gluten-free and delicious adds more work. Whether you get your hands on a gluten-free pasta brand worth every penny or you luck out on finding some of the best gluten-free beers to sip on, there are various options to indulge in. For when you want a quick snack or gluten-free side dish, Ore-Ida has made it possible to enjoy several potato comforts.

While Ore-Ida might be known for its frozen fries, there are plenty of other products to explore for gluten-free eaters and those who are curious. To be classified and labeled as gluten-free, a product has to contain less than 20 parts per million (ppm) of gluten, according to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards. The brand, which is owned by Kraft Heinz, prides itself on its potato specialties, having built a solid reputation in the nation since 1952. Several of Ore-Ida's potato products maintain the gluten-free standard, including a range of french fry styles, such as straight cut, sweet potato, and zesty curly, as well as adventurous products, like the Crispy Hash Brown Patties, Potatoes O'Brien, and Tater Tots.