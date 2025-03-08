3 Fast Food Chains With Gluten-Free Fries

Plenty of fast food chains are getting on board with offering menu items for customers looking for gluten-free choices, but that doesn't usually extend to French fries. While this seems a little hard to believe, seeing as how potatoes are naturally gluten-free, restaurants have sneaky ways of making their food tastier by adding extra ingredients where you least expect them, like McDonald's, which fries its potatoes in a vegetable oil that contains Natural Beef Flavor consisting of wheat and milk derivatives. These changes often taking seemingly one-note foods and turning them into something that people with gluten sensitivities or allergies can't consume.

There are a couple of reasons why this gluten-free ingredient isn't always gluten-free at fast food restaurants. Some chains cook their French fries in the same oil that other items are fried in. If those items contain gluten, such as a breaded chicken strip, then the oil is considered contaminated and can put those with celiac disease or a gluten intolerance at risk.

Another issue is that the French fries from some chains contain additional ingredients that introduce gluten into the fries, like EverCrisp, a batter booster made from wheat dextrin that improves the texture of fried foods, makes them crispier when fried, and doesn't alter the taste. Fortunately, there are three fast food chains where the fries are gluten free and safe to eat. However, it is always a good idea to double check with the restaurant to make sure the kitchen is aware of your dietary restrictions and can help you avoid any potential problems with your order.