The Absolute Best Gluten-Free Pasta Brand Is Worth Every Penny

When a plate of pasta is good, it satisfies at a deeper level. In fact, there's proof that eating pasta makes you happier. Opting for a gluten-free plate is no different. There are options made from a range of ingredients (like this high protein gluten-free option), but with so many to choose from, sometimes it can be impossible to know what is going to be a waste of money and what will pass the taste test. At Chowhound, we ranked gluten-free pasta brands from worst to best to help you know exactly what deserves a place in your pantry. Felicetti gluten-free penne rigate was the brand that stood out.

Gluten-free pasta is becoming more and more popular with no signs of slowing down. The market for this gluten-less carb is growing globally. In the U.S., the food is normalized so much that it is no longer considered a specialty pasta. While not all of the pastas in the rankings hit the spot, Felicetti's gluten-free pasta earned first place because it not only looked the part but also tasted incredible. The ingredients for the pasta are corn and rice, which offers a neutral taste and enjoyable aftertaste. The mouthfeel of gluten-free pasta is commonly noted since it differs from wheat pasta, but this brand's softness when chewed was the winning touch. The product is made in Italy and is organic and kosher.