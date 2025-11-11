The Absolute Best Gluten-Free Pasta Brand Is Worth Every Penny
When a plate of pasta is good, it satisfies at a deeper level. In fact, there's proof that eating pasta makes you happier. Opting for a gluten-free plate is no different. There are options made from a range of ingredients (like this high protein gluten-free option), but with so many to choose from, sometimes it can be impossible to know what is going to be a waste of money and what will pass the taste test. At Chowhound, we ranked gluten-free pasta brands from worst to best to help you know exactly what deserves a place in your pantry. Felicetti gluten-free penne rigate was the brand that stood out.
Gluten-free pasta is becoming more and more popular with no signs of slowing down. The market for this gluten-less carb is growing globally. In the U.S., the food is normalized so much that it is no longer considered a specialty pasta. While not all of the pastas in the rankings hit the spot, Felicetti's gluten-free pasta earned first place because it not only looked the part but also tasted incredible. The ingredients for the pasta are corn and rice, which offers a neutral taste and enjoyable aftertaste. The mouthfeel of gluten-free pasta is commonly noted since it differs from wheat pasta, but this brand's softness when chewed was the winning touch. The product is made in Italy and is organic and kosher.
Is Felicetti gluten-free pasta really worth it?
Gluten-free food options often get a bad rap for being flavorless or drier than the gluten-rich counterparts. What Felicetti gets right is creating a pasta that is expertly crafted through four generations, one that never overcooks, sticks to the pan, or boils over. Felicetti is a brand that has a reputation with pasta-lovers who value top quality ingredients. Most shoppers accept that it is one of the pricier pasta brands on the shelves but it's totally worth it for the end result. An 11-ounce bag of Felicetti Organic Gluten-Free Penne Rigate costs around $5 depending on location.
You can tell that Felicetti's pasta is going to impress before you even take a bite. While boiling, it releases a lot of starch — something that high-quality wheat pasta does if you didn't know — which gives the pasta a better chance of binding to the pasta sauce to up the deliciousness. With this quality, the penne is ideal for creamy pasta sauces such as a quick and easy three-ingredient Alfredo sauce. Be sure to toss the pasta in the sauce as soon as it is cooked so all parts are covered. You could also ramp up the taste with some sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, and chicken for a hearty Tuscan dish with a pasta base you can trust.