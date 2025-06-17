White-Labeling At Costco: What It Means And How It Saves You Money

White labeling is when a third party manufactures a product, which is then given to another company to brand and market the product. While it may sound counterintuitive, this arrangement allows each firm to focus on its respective specialties for optimal performance, saving both time and money, which are arguably a company's two most valuable assets.

This strategy is commonly seen in supermarkets but can also be found in electronics and service industries. Common white label products include phone accessories, mugs, and coffee beans. As mentioned above, the retailer will buy these products in bulk and brand it with its logo resulting in both the retailer and the consumer saving money, a win–win situation.

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand is renowned for this practice and goes a step further by placing its products right next to the national brand on the shelves, making it easy for the consumer to see the price difference. As such, a 40-count pack of Duracell AA batteries sells in the Seattle area for $17.99, compared to the Kirkland brand that sells a 48-count pack for $15.99. As you might guess, Costco white-labels Duracell batteries under its Kirkland brand. This probably makes you wonder why Duracell would take the hit seeing as they appear to be the ones losing money. The beauty of this practice is that it benefits Duracell as well.