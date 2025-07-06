The Trader Joe's Condiment That Will Make You Feel Like You're Eating At McDonald's
McDonald's is one of the oldest fast food chains still in the game, having opened way back in 1940 when the very first outlet was a barbecue joint. Part of the reason it has maintained so much success is because of its signature Big Mac. The Big Mac is arguably the most iconic fast-food burger thanks to that hard-to-resist Big Mac sauce. For years, there have been debates about what truly goes into making a homemade version, so if you're not interested in experimenting in your kitchen, just stop into Trader Joe's. The grocery retailer recently brought back its Magnifisauce burger sauce, which supposedly tastes just like the stuff on a Big Mac.
While buying fast-food every day isn't the most nutritious choice, you can easily recreate better-for-you versions of your favorite items at home. Just prep some lean ground beef patties and place them on whole wheat buns with some American cheese (or, for a less-processed cheese, use sharp cheddar). That's where the TJ's sauce comes in: drizzle a little on the top bun, add some lettuce and pickles, and you've just made an easy Big Mac at home.
The Magnifisauce works with so many other dishes
Allegedly, Big Mac sauce is made from a few main ingredients: mayonnaise, paprika, mustard, vinegar, and relish. If you look at the Magnifisauce ingredients, they list some form of pretty much all those items. But this Big Mac sauce dupe belongs on a bunch of other things beyond just a burger, much like the original. You can use the sauce to make a better McDonald's Filet-O-Fish inspired sandwich, enjoy it as a dipping sauce for chicken nuggets, or even dunk your fries in it. You can also use it as a dressing to build Big Mac-inspired salads.
If you don't have a Trader Joe's near you, then you can still enjoy Big Mac sauce without taking a trip to the drive thru. According to Reddit, Walmart's store brand, Great Value, boasts a very similar dupe to Big Mac sauce as well, which they call Secret Sauce. Next to the Magnifisauce, it's one of the best ways to get that fast-food flavor and they share similar ingredients.