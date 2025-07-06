The Trader Joe's Condiment That Will Make You Feel Like You're Eating At McDonald's

McDonald's is one of the oldest fast food chains still in the game, having opened way back in 1940 when the very first outlet was a barbecue joint. Part of the reason it has maintained so much success is because of its signature Big Mac. The Big Mac is arguably the most iconic fast-food burger thanks to that hard-to-resist Big Mac sauce. For years, there have been debates about what truly goes into making a homemade version, so if you're not interested in experimenting in your kitchen, just stop into Trader Joe's. The grocery retailer recently brought back its Magnifisauce burger sauce, which supposedly tastes just like the stuff on a Big Mac.

While buying fast-food every day isn't the most nutritious choice, you can easily recreate better-for-you versions of your favorite items at home. Just prep some lean ground beef patties and place them on whole wheat buns with some American cheese (or, for a less-processed cheese, use sharp cheddar). That's where the TJ's sauce comes in: drizzle a little on the top bun, add some lettuce and pickles, and you've just made an easy Big Mac at home.