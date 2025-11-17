I Tried And Ranked 9 Red Baron Frozen Pizzas, Worst To Best

This is a pizza that I don't foresee myself (or anyone, for that matter) buying. I like Mexican food, but I think trying to throw those flavors on a pizza is too gimmicky. However, I was glad to see that Red Baron finally leaned into a flavor that it didn't otherwise offer in its lineup: spice.

This pie is topped with Mexican spicy sausage, spiced taco sauce (which I assume was added to the tomato sauce, seeing as there wasn't any drizzle visible on top of the pie), cheddar and mozzarella, and assorted veggies (namely bell peppers). When I first bit into the slice, I noticed there was a fun interplay between the spicier ingredients — which I don't really think are all that spicy or off-putting to a spice-averse eater — and the almost-sweet veggies.

Besides the strong international influence in this selection, the other thing that sets it apart from the other pies was its heaviness. While the other classic crust pies had a firm and slightly crispy crust, this one was almost soggy, likely due to how heavy the toppings were. Though the bottom was firm, the space between the sauce and the bottom was a little too doughy for my liking. Could the different sauce have something to do with it? Possibly, but regardless, this texture made it less enjoyable all around. In short, there weren't enough positive things about this pie to warrant buying it. You're better off buying tacos one day and pizza on another.