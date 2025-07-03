The Extra Step That Makes Store-Bought Pizza Sauce Taste Homemade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While many ingredients can be added to store-bought pizza sauce to make it taste homemade, there is one particular hack that you need to incorporate into your arsenal to deliver a robust sauce with a luxurious mouthfeel. The trick is to reach for the Italian pantry staple, olive oil. Sure, the addition of aromatics and spices certainly plays a role in tweaking the sauce's flavor to your liking. Still, the olive oil is important for bringing everything together, for a well-rounded, buttery-smooth sauce.

Simply stir in a glug of olive oil into the sauce once off the heat until the oil emulsifies into the sauce to create a silky consistency. Don't hesitate to exert some force when stirring to aid the emulsification process. In addition to enhancing the texture, the olive oil also counters the tang from the tomato sauce, making it more balanced. As always, quality is key. Use good quality olive oil for optimal results, and to make the task easier, check out Chowhound's guide when shopping for olive oil.