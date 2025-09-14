Avoid Long Lines At Sam's Club With This Little Known Membership Perk
Sam's Club is a go-to spot for bulk food. It's tough to beat the big box chain's deals on snacks, coffee, housewares, and decorations. That being said, long lines (especially during the holidays) can make trips to Sam's Club a bit of a pain. Thankfully, the Sam's Club Plus membership makes it easier for shoppers to stock up on premium imitation crab and barbecue rib sandwiches that rival the McDonald's McRib. When you're a Plus member, you get the chance to shop before the store opens to general members, making it easier for you to get what you need and get out of the store — without having to wait in a long line to check out.
Sam's Club Plus members are able to enter the store two hours before everyone else. This doesn't just let you skip the lines — it also gets you first dibs on deals and access savings that other members don't get. While the Plus membership is pricier than the standard version ($110 per year compared to the $50 per year standard membership), some find it's well worth it to be able to skip the hustle and bustle of Sam's Club during standard business hours.
Other ways to skip the line at Sam's Club
If you're not interested in purchasing a Sam's Club Plus membership, there are other ways you can skip the line. Regular members and Plus members alike get free curbside pickup on all orders over $50, letting you get everything you need without even going into the store. You can also use the Sam's Club Scan & Go feature with both membership levels.
To use Scan & Go, download the Sam's Club app on your phone and use it to scan the bar codes of the items you're putting in your cart. As you shop, the app racks up your total so you don't need to stand in line, unload your items, and scan them before you're able to pay. One caveat: If you're planning on paying in cash, you can't use the Scan & Go feature. Keep that in mind before you start the in-store scanning process.