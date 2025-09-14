Avoid Long Lines At Sam's Club With This Little Known Membership Perk

Sam's Club is a go-to spot for bulk food. It's tough to beat the big box chain's deals on snacks, coffee, housewares, and decorations. That being said, long lines (especially during the holidays) can make trips to Sam's Club a bit of a pain. Thankfully, the Sam's Club Plus membership makes it easier for shoppers to stock up on premium imitation crab and barbecue rib sandwiches that rival the McDonald's McRib. When you're a Plus member, you get the chance to shop before the store opens to general members, making it easier for you to get what you need and get out of the store — without having to wait in a long line to check out.

Sam's Club Plus members are able to enter the store two hours before everyone else. This doesn't just let you skip the lines — it also gets you first dibs on deals and access savings that other members don't get. While the Plus membership is pricier than the standard version ($110 per year compared to the $50 per year standard membership), some find it's well worth it to be able to skip the hustle and bustle of Sam's Club during standard business hours.