What Happens To Your Body If You Accidentally Eat An Unpopped Popcorn Kernel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone's done it at least once. Whether you're at the movie theater or at home, munching on popcorn inevitably means biting down on that one stubborn kernel out of over 400 kernels in a bag of popcorn that just refuses to pop. It's like biting down on a pebble, though oddly satisfying when it's half-popped. But chewing on an unpopped kernel of popcorn isn't without its risks. To find out a little more, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Dr. Whitney White, Aspen Dental dentist and practice owner, and Dr. Jason Singh, chief medical officer at One Oak Medical Group in Virginia.

It's unsurprising that biting down on one could send you to the dentist if you aren't careful. But it may be more of an emergency than you bargained for. As Dr. White notes, these types of dental injuries don't always heal on their own. Damage can range from a small chip in your tooth to a full-on fracture in which the tooth actually splits, requiring crowns or even root canal surgery to repair. "Popcorn kernels can also damage dental work and lead to gum infections if hulls get stuck," she says. That means that an unpopped popcorn kernel can present a risk to crowns, fillings, veneers, or composite bonding, making biting down on one a painful — and potentially expensive — mistake.