How To Eat Sunflower Seeds (Without Ruining Your Teeth)

Sunflower seeds are the gift that keep on giving. Whether it's improving an otherwise basic rye bread loaf or boosting the taste of a delicious nut butter spread, the power of the sunflower seed cannot be minimized. However, fans of raw sunflower seeds may run into the common issue of a toothache following a hefty handful.

This is because of the shell's hull, or the tough outer shell. The hull is so hard that it can actually crack a tooth if the hungry consumer isn't careful enough. That being said, shelled (or "hulled") sunflower seeds are offered at many grocery stores to save customers' time and effort, as shelling every seed before eating it would definitely deter anyone from reaching for sunflower seeds as an afternoon snack. Prepackaged shelled sunflower seeds often come in a variety of flavors and types, including raw, roasted, and salted. Popular brand BIGS has even branched out to more ludicrous flavors for bagged sunflower seeds, like Vlasic Dill Pickle and Taco Bell Supreme.