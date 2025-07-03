​​Alton Brown's Clever Method For Perfect Stove-Top Popcorn Uses An Unexpected Tool

Nothing makes a TV night on the couch more satisfying than a bowl of warm, buttery, freshly popped popcorn. As addictive as your favorite bagged snack might be, it won't come close to satisfying like the kernels popping a la the movie theater of your childhood. Instantly, watching any show is going to be a more enjoyable experience. If you don't want to deal with the potentially charred mess of microwave popcorn, and the cumbersome popcorn popper is hidden somewhere in the depths of your cabinets (or you never had one at all), science-forward food expert Alton Brown has you covered. He suggests that the absolute best method for popping popcorn doesn't require any fancy equipment and, in fact, is best achieved using a simple stainless steel bowl. This kitchen staple, that you surely have on hand, can also double as the serving vessel for your popcorn, meaning absolutely zero mess and more time to rot on the couch. Cue the celebration emoji.

In a YouTube video, Brown recommends using a 6-quart, 18/10, heavy gauge stainless steel bowl. What is this 18/10 he speaks of? It is simply a fancy fraction for the percentage of chromium and nickel alloy that is added to the stainless steel to make the bowl rust-resistant. Any heavy, stainless steel bowl that is approved for kitchen use should do. You will be popping the popcorn directly on the stovetop in the bowl, though, so it absolutely must be heat-proof — save the plastic bowls for another time.