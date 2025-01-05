How Many Kernels Are In One Bag Of Microwave Popcorn

It is said that in medieval times theologians opined over how many angels could dance on the head of a pin. Today, we wonder whether cereal is actually, in its own way, soup, among other culinary conundrums. And puzzling over the number of kernels in a bag of microwave popcorn is right up there with the classics like what happens to the light when you close the refrigerator door. While we can't camp out in the icebox, we can tear open a bag of movie night's top snack. So we did. It was gross, greasy work. And we counted 437 kernels.

Most bags of microwave popcorn weigh about 3 ounces before you even think about adding toppings like bacon. Whatever kind is in your pantry right now — whether Orville Redenbacher's Movie Theater or Act II Xtreme Butter — it probably clocks in a little over or under without much difference in appearance to the naked eye. The box of Newman's Own sea salt microwave popcorn that we purchased in Brooklyn, New York, earlier this year, lists its weight at 3.2 ounces per bag. A kitchen scale logged the unopened bag at 3.74 ounces. After opening the bag and transferring the kernels to a glass bowl, the unpopped corn alone weighed 3 ounces, with a very minimal coating of palm oil left in the bag. And, after removing one bit too puny to fairly be counted as a true kernel, that amounted to those 437 opportunities for a tiny, water-concealing seed to achieve its full popcorn potential.