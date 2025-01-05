How Many Kernels Are In One Bag Of Microwave Popcorn
It is said that in medieval times theologians opined over how many angels could dance on the head of a pin. Today, we wonder whether cereal is actually, in its own way, soup, among other culinary conundrums. And puzzling over the number of kernels in a bag of microwave popcorn is right up there with the classics like what happens to the light when you close the refrigerator door. While we can't camp out in the icebox, we can tear open a bag of movie night's top snack. So we did. It was gross, greasy work. And we counted 437 kernels.
Most bags of microwave popcorn weigh about 3 ounces before you even think about adding toppings like bacon. Whatever kind is in your pantry right now — whether Orville Redenbacher's Movie Theater or Act II Xtreme Butter — it probably clocks in a little over or under without much difference in appearance to the naked eye. The box of Newman's Own sea salt microwave popcorn that we purchased in Brooklyn, New York, earlier this year, lists its weight at 3.2 ounces per bag. A kitchen scale logged the unopened bag at 3.74 ounces. After opening the bag and transferring the kernels to a glass bowl, the unpopped corn alone weighed 3 ounces, with a very minimal coating of palm oil left in the bag. And, after removing one bit too puny to fairly be counted as a true kernel, that amounted to those 437 opportunities for a tiny, water-concealing seed to achieve its full popcorn potential.
Counting kernels to make DIY microwave popcorn at home
The next time you wish to whip up a batch of popcorn in your own kitchen without having to buy the bagged stuff at the store, simply count out 437 popcorn kernels for the best result. Just kidding — no one should do this! Instead, portion out about 3 ounces, or ¼ cup, for a yield similar to what you'd expect from a commercial brand.
You can use a brown paper bag to pop up a batch more or less the same way you would with store-bought packages. Pour the quarter cup of kernels into the bag, fold it down tight a few times, and microwave it for a few minutes. Folding alone is fine; do not attempt to further secure the bag. Anything metal, like paper clips or staples, will spark. Adhesive tape will melt and emit an unpleasant odor at best. Pay close attention the whole time, as microwave popcorn is a classic fire hazard, and begin listening for doneness at around two minutes. You'll know when the pops begin to slow. Dress with melted butter or your preferred accoutrements when finished, and count your blessings that you didn't have to count your kernels.