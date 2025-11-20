Transform Chick-Fil-A Fries Into A Loaded Meal With This Genius Hack

Waffle fries are usually the best supporting actor at Chick-fil-A, but this trick gives them a starring role. Of the many Chick-fil-A ordering hacks, this is one of the easiest to pull off — and that's exactly why it's blown up on social media.

Simply order a large waffle fries, an eight-count order of chicken nuggets, a medium side of mac and cheese, and some Garden Herb Ranch and Honey Roasted BBQ sauce (though keep in mind that you may have to pay for extra sauces). Most importantly, when you pick up your order, ask for an empty salad bowl with a lid to build your meal. From there, just pile the nuggets and mac and cheese onto the fries and finish with drizzles of the sauces. Mix it all up with utensils or give it a good shake with the lid on, and you've got yourself a saucy, cheesy, loaded fried chicken and french fry bowl that's easily shareable — if you can stop yourself from eating the whole thing.

The fries stay crisp despite picking up some of the rich mac sauce. And since Chick-fil-A has some of the best fast food chicken nuggets around, they elevate the whole experience. The selection of sauces isn't arbitrary, either — this combo brings a smoky sweetness and a creamy coolness that make it all feel perfectly balanced. Expect to pay around $16 (depending on your location), which is pretty good for a meal that can easily feed two.