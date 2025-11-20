Transform Chick-Fil-A Fries Into A Loaded Meal With This Genius Hack
Waffle fries are usually the best supporting actor at Chick-fil-A, but this trick gives them a starring role. Of the many Chick-fil-A ordering hacks, this is one of the easiest to pull off — and that's exactly why it's blown up on social media.
Simply order a large waffle fries, an eight-count order of chicken nuggets, a medium side of mac and cheese, and some Garden Herb Ranch and Honey Roasted BBQ sauce (though keep in mind that you may have to pay for extra sauces). Most importantly, when you pick up your order, ask for an empty salad bowl with a lid to build your meal. From there, just pile the nuggets and mac and cheese onto the fries and finish with drizzles of the sauces. Mix it all up with utensils or give it a good shake with the lid on, and you've got yourself a saucy, cheesy, loaded fried chicken and french fry bowl that's easily shareable — if you can stop yourself from eating the whole thing.
The fries stay crisp despite picking up some of the rich mac sauce. And since Chick-fil-A has some of the best fast food chicken nuggets around, they elevate the whole experience. The selection of sauces isn't arbitrary, either — this combo brings a smoky sweetness and a creamy coolness that make it all feel perfectly balanced. Expect to pay around $16 (depending on your location), which is pretty good for a meal that can easily feed two.
Taking the Chick-fil-A loaded fry hack to another level
Part of the fun of this hack its endless customizability. The Honey Roasted BBQ sauce and Garden Herb Ranch favored by the creator of the original viral video on TikTok (a Chick-fil-A employee) is a pretty epic move, but you could also try the chain's other sauces to take your loaded fries in a completely different direction. Need help choosing? We ranked all of Chick-fil-A's sauces for your dipping (and drizzling) pleasure.
You can add big, bold heat and piquancy with Zesty Buffalo or Sweet & Spicy Sriracha. Both conveniently work well with ranch and smoky barbecue sauce. The sweet stickiness of Polynesian sauce isn't unwelcome here, either. Consider pouring it on your fry bowl alongside classic Chick-fil-A sauce, which famously combines ranch, honey mustard, and barbecue. If fried nuggets aren't your style, you can swap them for the grilled chicken version; instead of mac and cheese, try coleslaw for a lighter creamy element. If your location offers jalapeños, guacamole, and cheese sauce, pair any of them with the tangy Creamy Salsa Dressing.
A DIY creation like this really hits the sweet spot between decadent and practical. It relies on regular menu items available at every Chick-fil-A, no app or secret handshake required. As long as a team member is willing to give you an empty salad bowl (asking nicely helps), you can build the meal quickly at your table, in your car, or at home. It's low-effort with high payoff — the kind of comfort-food hack that actually lives up to its hype.