Don't Be Afraid To Do This At A Korean BBQ Restaurant

More than just a meal, dining at a Korean barbecue restaurant is meant to be a full-on experience. Unlike many conventional restaurants where food is served fully cooked and plated, KBBQ offers you the chance to cook your own meat right at the table, surrounded by heaping side dishes of banchan and rice. But what amounts to a delicious novelty experience for many experienced diners can make others nervous. What if you over- or undercook the meat, or forget to follow important tips like flipping it only once? For anyone worried about messing up their meal, Sam Yoo has one simple piece of advice: Just ask the waitstaff to cook it for you.

Yoo is the chef and owner of Golden Hof, a Korean bar and grill in New York City that features a full KBBQ menu. At his restaurant, Yoo says he and his staff prefer to cook the meat and suggest it to guests. "There are guests who come in and want to cook it, and we try to [dissuade them], just because if they burn it, then it's sort of on them," he says. "Whereas if we burn it, obviously we will replace it."

The popular image of KBBQ is as a do-it-yourself endeavor, and Yoo admits that is what Korean customers typically expect. Even at a traditional Korean restaurant, however, he says, "they'll cook the meat for you. You just have to ask them." If they refuse, that's a "service issue."