The Crucial Tip To Remember When Making Korean BBQ

Sitting down at a table inset with a gas grill and being bombarded with a barrage of tiny side dishes (aka banchan) can be intimidating enough. But then a server brings out an array of marinated, raw, thinly-sliced pork belly, beef, or chicken, kicks on the grill, and walks away. Unless you tell the server it's your first time, or you're dining with someone with experience, Korean BBQ can be a bit challenging to master. But pull yourself together, confidently grab the tongs in one hand and the scissors in the other, and always remember to never flip your meat more than once.

A centuries-old practice with roots dating back to 37 B.C.E., Korean BBQ (or gogi-gui) is an integral part of Korean culture. The unique method of marinating and grilling meats and serving them with numerous side dishes is a flavor-filled and fun way to eat BBQ. It's also a social event, with everyone taking part in cooking, sharing, and drinking (soju and makgeolli) together around the fire. It's important to respect tradition and age-old techniques (like our best tips for eating Korean BBQ) when partaking in Korean BBQ if you desire the fullest and most flavorful experience.