The Coffee Shop Red Flag Hiding Right Next To The Sugar Packets
Whether you're stopping by a cafe for a cheeky espresso or you're plugging in a shift at your favorite coffee shop (and following the unspoken rules while doing so), there are certain things to look out for both behind and in front of the cafe counter. You might think that you have to keep an eye on things relating to your coffee or espresso (and that's true), but if you take your eyes off the espresso machine, there's a telltale sign that you might not be in a great cafe.
Although there are a number of red flags to look out for at a cafe, one of the most telling is a messy condiment bar. And while this doesn't directly denote any sanitary problems necessarily, it's more of a red flag because of what it implies. More specifically, it's a sign that the coffee shop doesn't prioritize cleanliness (or at least the initiative to clean up quickly) or keeping things stocked up. So have a peep at a cafe's condiment section next time you visit a cafe — it might just give you some pause as you're mulling over your choice of coffee (and coffee shop).
Messiness is a bad sign all around
No one likes to see an unorganized or poorly stocked condiment station, but on the occasion that you do see one at a coffee shop, there might be bigger issues to worry about. Impressions are super important in customer service establishments such as cafes, so it should be a priority to keep this station clean and tidy. If this isn't the case, then it could mean that the staff (and management or ownership) is cutting corners in other areas too. So even if that coffee shop espresso tastes so much better than homemade, it might be the only shining light in certain establishments.
There are certain other areas to watch if you see a coffee shop's condiment counter as a red flag. Check to see if baristas are "purging the puck" between uses in the espresso machine — not letting hot water flush through the filter of the machine can have adverse consequences on your coffee. Also, common sense can prevail generally: if the place looks a bit of an unorganized mess behind the counter, you might not be in the best spot. Of course, a cafe deserves some leeway if it's incredibly busy, but keep these things in mind when you're trying out new shops or even visiting an old favorite.