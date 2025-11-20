The Coffee Shop Red Flag Hiding Right Next To The Sugar Packets

Whether you're stopping by a cafe for a cheeky espresso or you're plugging in a shift at your favorite coffee shop (and following the unspoken rules while doing so), there are certain things to look out for both behind and in front of the cafe counter. You might think that you have to keep an eye on things relating to your coffee or espresso (and that's true), but if you take your eyes off the espresso machine, there's a telltale sign that you might not be in a great cafe.

Although there are a number of red flags to look out for at a cafe, one of the most telling is a messy condiment bar. And while this doesn't directly denote any sanitary problems necessarily, it's more of a red flag because of what it implies. More specifically, it's a sign that the coffee shop doesn't prioritize cleanliness (or at least the initiative to clean up quickly) or keeping things stocked up. So have a peep at a cafe's condiment section next time you visit a cafe — it might just give you some pause as you're mulling over your choice of coffee (and coffee shop).