The Iron-Clad Rule When Working From A Coffee Shop

Working from your laptop in a coffee shop seems like a great deal: Buy a coffee, and you basically get your own co-working space to inhabit all day long, right? Not quite. If that's your mindset, you're probably breaking the unwritten rules of working at a café.

A key "rule" of working in cafés is that if you're going to stick around, you've gotta order more stuff — this way, you're not just freeloading off the back of a $3 filter coffee. After all, it's a business (and usually not a huge moneymaker at that); coffee shops have bills to pay too. Exactly how often you should buy another coffee or pastry is debatable. Some experts say as often as hourly, while others say less frequently, like every 2 hours. (Buying something every hour seems to be a more common opinion, though.)

There are gray areas here, though. A big one is whether the coffee shop is busy. If it's jam-packed or the coffee shop has very few tables, you should order more often or consider just staying an hour. Even if you buy another coffee, you're still monopolizing a table and if would-be customers avoid the place because they can't find a table, you're arguably still hurting business. If it's near-empty, it's probably not so heinous if you're not ordering so frequently. Plus, if you spend big when you first arrive (say, a meal and a fancy coffee), you might be able to get away without ordering more for a bit longer.

