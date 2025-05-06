Take Your Next Cracker Barrel Sandwich To The Next Level With This Simple Request

Some of the joint's sandwiches come tucked inside a burger bun by default while the grilled cheese comes on Cracker Barrel's sourdough bread. This bread is the one you want buttered and grilled, so feel free to request the sourdough specifically when placing your order. If you're more of a food delivery person though, bad news: There's nowhere to specify grilled bread when making an online order on Cracker Barrel's website. If you're set on the crispier, buttery bread, your best bet is to call your order in and ask the person taking your order to make the change — try to take advantage of the best Cracker Barrel dinner deals while you're at it. Or, just go get your grub in-person; after all, Cracker Barrel's iconic gift shop is a pretty good way to stay entertained while you wait for your food to be ready.