Take Your Next Cracker Barrel Sandwich To The Next Level With This Simple Request
Cracker Barrel, the cozy country chain known for its Southern-style cooking, big plates of fried chicken, and tall stacks of pancakes, also makes a pretty good sandwich. Arguably one of the Cracker Barrel menu's hidden gems, the sandwich list admittedly isn't long — apart from some burgers, a chicken sandwich and a grilled cheese are your only other choices — but they deliver on flavor and texture. If you want to up the quality of your roadside lunch even more, there's one simple swap that makes all the difference: Ask for your sandwich bread to be grilled instead of toasted or plain. This way, the bread is buttered and flipped on the grill, making sure both sides of the bread are perfectly crisp.
How to ask for the hack
Some of the joint's sandwiches come tucked inside a burger bun by default while the grilled cheese comes on Cracker Barrel's sourdough bread. This bread is the one you want buttered and grilled, so feel free to request the sourdough specifically when placing your order. If you're more of a food delivery person though, bad news: There's nowhere to specify grilled bread when making an online order on Cracker Barrel's website. If you're set on the crispier, buttery bread, your best bet is to call your order in and ask the person taking your order to make the change — try to take advantage of the best Cracker Barrel dinner deals while you're at it. Or, just go get your grub in-person; after all, Cracker Barrel's iconic gift shop is a pretty good way to stay entertained while you wait for your food to be ready.