Toast Sugar For The Sweetest Caramel Boost In All Your Favorite Desserts
From browned butter to toasted marshmallows, ramping up the heat can take already-delicious foods to the next level, and sugar is no exception. Much like using low and slow heat to transform a can of sweetened condensed milk from straight-up sugary dairy to a delightful caramel, toasting sugar can take sugar from a run-of-the-mill sweetener to a deep, rich, caramel-esque topping. Aleksandra Crapanzano, Wall Street Journal dessert columnist and author of "Chocolat: Parisian Desserts and Other Delights," spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share her tips on how to toast sugar to caramelized perfection.
First, you'll need to set aside some serious time to get the process started — cooking on too high of a temperature will leave you with a sticky mess. "The best way to toast sugar is low and long," says Crapanzano. She recommends getting started by making a thin (no more than ⅛ of an inch or so) layer of large-granule sugar (think standard or raw sugar, not superfine varieties) in an oven-proof dish (stick with glass or ceramic). "Every half-hour or so, stir the sugar and spread it back out," she recommends. Set a timer so you don't forget to stir regularly, as forgetting to stir can result in clumpy sugar. Toast as long as you like up to four hours — the longer you leave your sugar in the oven, the more caramelized flavor you'll get, says Crapanzano.
Using toasted sugar to elevate your favorite desserts (and more)
Once you've perfected the art of creating caramelized goodness from standard white (or raw) sugar, your options are almost endless when it comes to taking your desserts to the next level. Aleksandra Crapanzano doesn't recommend toasted sugar for citrusy desserts such as orange cakes, but she says that it goes especially well with browned butter (if browned butter isn't a staple in your kitchen yet, it should be) — think brown butter chocolate chunk cookies. "The combination of the deeper aromas in both the sugar and butter is magic," she explains.
While baked goods are certainly a great place to start when it comes to enjoying toasted sugar, you don't have to stop there. Round out your breakfast with a bowl of oatmeal topped with a generous sprinkle of toasted sugar and a handful of crushed pecans (or pralines, if you're in the mood for something super-decadent). Toasted sugar can be a great sweetener in lattes, especially if you're adding caramel, pumpkin spice, or vanilla flavors. You can also sprinkle a little on top for a gorgeous visual (and delicious textural contrast to the smooth foam). Winter cocktails are another beverage Crapanzano recommends pairing with toasted sugar for just a hint of sweetness.
To store leftover toasted sugar, let it dry fully, then transfer it to an airtight container until the next time you're in the mood for sweetness with a serious caramel kick. It should last you up to six months.