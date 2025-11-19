Toast Sugar For The Sweetest Caramel Boost In All Your Favorite Desserts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From browned butter to toasted marshmallows, ramping up the heat can take already-delicious foods to the next level, and sugar is no exception. Much like using low and slow heat to transform a can of sweetened condensed milk from straight-up sugary dairy to a delightful caramel, toasting sugar can take sugar from a run-of-the-mill sweetener to a deep, rich, caramel-esque topping. Aleksandra Crapanzano, Wall Street Journal dessert columnist and author of "Chocolat: Parisian Desserts and Other Delights," spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share her tips on how to toast sugar to caramelized perfection.

First, you'll need to set aside some serious time to get the process started — cooking on too high of a temperature will leave you with a sticky mess. "The best way to toast sugar is low and long," says Crapanzano. She recommends getting started by making a thin (no more than ⅛ of an inch or so) layer of large-granule sugar (think standard or raw sugar, not superfine varieties) in an oven-proof dish (stick with glass or ceramic). "Every half-hour or so, stir the sugar and spread it back out," she recommends. Set a timer so you don't forget to stir regularly, as forgetting to stir can result in clumpy sugar. Toast as long as you like up to four hours — the longer you leave your sugar in the oven, the more caramelized flavor you'll get, says Crapanzano.