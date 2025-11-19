This Popular K-Cup Coffee Pod Is One Of The Best (And Most Affordable) We've Tasted

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No morning is complete without a hot cup of coffee, and no cup of coffee is more mindlessly convenient to make than sticking a K-Cup into your Keurig coffee maker. But even if you have one of the best Keurig machines that money can buy, that'll only get you so far — you need some quality coffee inside your K-Cup too. Fortunately for you, though, that rejuvenating cup of joe is both accessible and inexpensive, and comes from a familiar if somewhat unexpected source.

In a ranking of nine Keurig K-Cup coffee pods from worst to best, McDonald's classic roast found its way onto the podium, placing second only behind Caribou Coffee's selection. It's no secret that McDonald's has amazing coffee, due in part to the beans used in McCafe's blend, but it's still interesting to see it right up there with the heavy hitters of the coffee world. So while you may be tempted to use two coffee pods in your Keurig out of habit, there might just be enough flavor from the golden arches to make your morning more chipper with just one pod.