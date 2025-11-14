California's Oldest Existing Restaurant Has Served Up Seafood For More Than 175 Years

In 1849, gold fever had overtaken San Francisco, turning it into an instant boomtown, with 4,000 people arriving by ship each month. The city's population swelled from around 1,000 residents in 1848 to 25,000 by 1850. Into this chaotic scene came three enterprising Croatian immigrants — Nikola Budrovich, Frano Kosta, and Antonio Gasparich — who set up a tent on the busy Long Wharf where hundreds of ships were moored, and began selling grilled fish and coffee to hungry patrons. Back in 1849, the owners simply called their business "Coffee Stand." The humble canvas-covered establishment would, like the city itself, grow, change, and endure. Since 1912, it's been known as Tadich Grill.

The business, opened a year before California became a state on September 9, 1850, is currently located on California Street in the Financial District. And, incredibly, it's still serving seafood to San Francisco's hungry patrons. Tadich Grill is the oldest existing restaurant in California, and the third-oldest in the United States. It may not come close to some of the oldest restaurants in the world, like St. Peter Stiftskulinarium in Salzburg, Austria, which started in 803, but it's still an impressive feat.