The Genius Cookie Dough Storage Hack We Can't Stop Using

Making a big batch of cookies can hardly be considered a problem. After all, a lot of cookies are better than just a few, right? Not always; while making a whole batch of cookies is tasty, it might also yield a lot of waste. What should you do with that leftover dough? Not only should you freeze it, you should also use an ice cube tray to dollop out and divide your dough into perfectly sized portions.

By placing your dough into an ice cube tray, you can freeze it without having to go through the hassle of scooping out portions and freezing on a tray before bagging. Instead, all you need do is scoop your dough into an ice cube tray, cover it, and pop it in the freezer. Then, when you're ready to bake one or two (or 12) more cookies, you can simply pop out the pre-portioned dough you need and pop them on a baking sheet.

Not only does freezing your dough extend its shelf life, frozen cookie dough can keep for up to a year if stored correctly. Letting cookie dough age might help your cookies' taste as well. This is a game changer for those with a sweet tooth and a penchant for truly divine baked goods. Just make sure to not fill your freezer too full with snickerdoodles and chewy coconut and chocolate chip cookies.