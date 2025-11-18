The Genius Cookie Dough Storage Hack We Can't Stop Using
Making a big batch of cookies can hardly be considered a problem. After all, a lot of cookies are better than just a few, right? Not always; while making a whole batch of cookies is tasty, it might also yield a lot of waste. What should you do with that leftover dough? Not only should you freeze it, you should also use an ice cube tray to dollop out and divide your dough into perfectly sized portions.
By placing your dough into an ice cube tray, you can freeze it without having to go through the hassle of scooping out portions and freezing on a tray before bagging. Instead, all you need do is scoop your dough into an ice cube tray, cover it, and pop it in the freezer. Then, when you're ready to bake one or two (or 12) more cookies, you can simply pop out the pre-portioned dough you need and pop them on a baking sheet.
Not only does freezing your dough extend its shelf life, frozen cookie dough can keep for up to a year if stored correctly. Letting cookie dough age might help your cookies' taste as well. This is a game changer for those with a sweet tooth and a penchant for truly divine baked goods. Just make sure to not fill your freezer too full with snickerdoodles and chewy coconut and chocolate chip cookies.
Tips for dough keeping
While this hack is truly as simple as scooping cookie dough into an ice cube tray, there are a few tips to keep in mind to yield the best possible result. For starters, pick the correct ice cube tray size for the cookie you're baking. For a 3-inch-diameter cookie, use a tray with 1-ounce divots (or about 2 tablespoon portions). If you want smaller cookies, go for a smaller cube, and vice versa for even larger cookies.
The material of your tray also makes an impact. While you can use a rigid, plastic tray, silicone trays work wonders for dough since they make it easier to pop out individual portions. There are also several specialty silicone trays made specifically for portioning cookie dough, which are more rounded and flat on the bottom for a more even bake. However, it should be noted that silicone trays do tend to wear down over time. Regardless of what kind of tray you use, cover your dough while it's in the freezer to prevent freezer burn. If you're using a standard plastic ice cube tray, you can freeze your dough in the tray and place them in a sealed bag for storage. To make sure you aren't using bad dough, label the containers with the date you made it. There you have it; the best way to stow your spare cookie dough.