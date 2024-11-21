Why You Should Start Aging Your Cookie Dough

Wine, cheese, and steak can all be aged — but, how about cookie dough? While it's not recommended to age the raw dough for months or years like other foods and beverages, a longer chill in the fridge can result in a better cookie. Also referred to as ripening, aging cookie dough simply means storing it in the fridge for anywhere from 30 minutes to 72 hours to improve the taste, texture, and color.

By letting all of the ingredients rest and incorporate, several important things occur. First, the butter has the chance to solidify so that it doesn't spread out as much when it's baked. This will result in a more compact, thicker, and chunkier cookie. Added ingredients, such as oats, chocolate chips, nuts, or coconut, will sit nice and tight at the top.

The dough will also dry and tighten in the fridge, causing whatever flavors are present to become more intense and concentrated. Sugar is an important component here, too — it becomes more concentrated as the dough dries and shrinks. When the dough is baked, it will result in a crispier, chewier texture. Finally, the greatly desired, beautiful, golden-brown color becomes more enhanced when the cookie dough is aged.