Why Some Bars Choose To Have A Cover Charge
When prepping for a night out at a bar or club, there are a few things to consider: Does the destination have a dress code? What are its menu and drink prices like? And most importantly, is there a cover charge? The latter, especially, may be obvious for frequent bar crawlers, but for newcomers wanting to visit the best tiki bars in America or mark the best dive bars of each state from their must-do list, an additional entry fee could be a dealbreaker. This is especially since they vary from $5 to upwards of $100 depending on the venue and night you're attending. Although cover charges may seem like a way to take more of your money, understanding why they're present could lead to a worthwhile time.
So, what justifies being charged for merely stepping through the bar's door? Well, there are several factors: When an entry fee is present, it can help offset the cost of operations. This includes keeping the lights on, maintaining any necessary permits for the services being provided, or, at the very least, keeping the establishment well-staffed with bartenders and security. It can also help cover the cost of live entertainment like a DJ or musician — sometimes even cutting them in on the entry fee — and go towards making them a regular feature. Of course, cover charges could also naturally make the nightclub or bar more exclusive and regulate the crowd level, thus creating a more enjoyable and safe environment.
Cover charges have their purpose, but the social landscape is changing
It's totally understandable if either a bar or club owner or someone attending a venue isn't on board with cover charges. Many people view them as needless, and while they could certainly help in keeping the bar or club less crowded, having a high cover charge may essentially also regulate the clientele to only those who can afford entry, which may come off as discriminatory and elitist. Thankfully, there are plenty of respectable and worthwhile places that choose not to have one. In fact, not charging a cover could make the establishment seem even more welcoming, and possibly help to attract a higher turnout of loyal patrons.
Ultimately, it's up to the bar or club to implement a cover charge, as well as the individual to decide whether the cost of entry is worthwhile or not. It's worth noting that there's a change in the modern social scene, which may influence the continuation of nightly cover charges. Where bars and clubs were once community hubs, and patrons may have been fine with paying a cover charge for the sake of a good time and the chance to meet someone new, dating apps have altered the landscape by making it easy for people to interact and arrange a meet-up from the comfort of home. People are also more economically aware in 2025 and want to adopt healthier habits, which may make a nightclub or bar not worth it when coupling a classic cocktail with a cover charge.