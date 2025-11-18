How To Properly Clean The Inside Of Your Toaster
The minute your toaster starts giving off more of a smoky smell than the smell of delicious toast in the morning, it's your sign to give it a clean. Crumbs very quickly fall into the slots of toasters, gathering around the heating elements, which can create that unenjoyable burnt smell that lingers for hours. While cleaning it isn't difficult, it does take a little knowledge to do it properly. Whatever you do, don't think you should just turn it upside down and shake it, as that's a kitchen cleaning myth that could cause damage by dislodging the toaster's delicate internal parts.
Instead you want to unplug the toaster and make sure it's totally cool, then take a clean, soft-bristled pastry brush to gently sweep around the slots to brush away any loose crumbs. If the pastry brush isn't getting where you need it, a long thin paint brush or even a stiff toothbrush can also do the job. Then when you're done, remove the crumb tray entirely, dispose of all the crumbs and wash the tray with warm and soapy water before allowing it to dry entirely. Getting liquid in your toaster is a no-go, and so putting any water or cleaner directly on or into the toaster is definitely a kitchen sanitation technique to avoid.
Don't forget to clean the outside too
Get the inside of the toaster sorted, but don't forget to tackle the outside, too — with daily use, the outside of the toaster will be a magnet for greasy fingerprints and splashes of whatever is being cooked around it. Simply give the outside of the toaster a wipe down with a damp paper towel or a soft damp rag, then follow with a dry rag to get it gleaming. If you have a stainless steel finish, a little bit of vinegar on the cloth can restore the shine, but don't spray anything directly onto the appliance.
Cleaning your toaster has more than just hygienic benefits, as clean appliances will last longer. In fact, every toaster, regardless of budget, could benefit from a regular brush-out. It only takes 10 minutes — once a month if you use it once a week, or once a week if you use it daily — to work this clean into your cleaning routine, so no excuses in keeping your toast golden (not charred) and your toaster shiny and clean. We have plenty of other easy tips for cleaning your kitchen that make every job a little bit quicker, safer, and way more satisfying.