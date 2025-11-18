How To Properly Clean The Inside Of Your Toaster

The minute your toaster starts giving off more of a smoky smell than the smell of delicious toast in the morning, it's your sign to give it a clean. Crumbs very quickly fall into the slots of toasters, gathering around the heating elements, which can create that unenjoyable burnt smell that lingers for hours. While cleaning it isn't difficult, it does take a little knowledge to do it properly. Whatever you do, don't think you should just turn it upside down and shake it, as that's a kitchen cleaning myth that could cause damage by dislodging the toaster's delicate internal parts.

Instead you want to unplug the toaster and make sure it's totally cool, then take a clean, soft-bristled pastry brush to gently sweep around the slots to brush away any loose crumbs. If the pastry brush isn't getting where you need it, a long thin paint brush or even a stiff toothbrush can also do the job. Then when you're done, remove the crumb tray entirely, dispose of all the crumbs and wash the tray with warm and soapy water before allowing it to dry entirely. Getting liquid in your toaster is a no-go, and so putting any water or cleaner directly on or into the toaster is definitely a kitchen sanitation technique to avoid.