Ina Garten's Top Wine Suggestions For A Flawless Thanksgiving

If you're attending Thanksgiving as a guest this (or any) year, congratulations on skirting the hosting duties, and you should probably at least bring a bottle of wine. If you are, instead, turkey day's master of ceremonies, congratulations on eschewing the demands of travel, and you should probably still stock plenty of wine, lest that other guy forgets. The celebrity chef and prolific cookbook author Ina Garten has already curated your perfect pours in either case.

"Since turkey day is, after all, an American holiday, I often opt for an American wine," the culinary star beloved as the Barefoot Contessa writes in her Substack. That one bit of intel already narrows the focus to a single section of the wine shop, and she gets even more myopically granular from there. Simply navigate to a Sonoma Valley pinot noir, and you've landed on Garten's specific pick. But she also, of course, has additional recommendations that expand once more for red devotees, as well as more internationally inclined drinkers, and anyone who still matches their wine color more precisely to their protein (which you really don't need to do).