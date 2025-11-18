The Reason Reddit Says You Should Avoid This $3 Aldi Pantry Staple

We're of the opinion that every kitchen should have rice on hand, as this typically cheap staple can make a meal out of pretty much any protein or veggie. However, between the boiling and simmering, spending a half hour or longer cooking it is time most of us don't have. It's understandable why someone would want to turn to time-saving instant rice that you can pop in the microwave and have ready in a couple minutes. But in the case of of Aldi's Earthly Grains Microwavable Rice, some shoppers say saving time loses edibility.

In multiple Reddit threads, customers who bought the 90-second cooking jasmine rice say the rice barely resembles what it's supposed to when it's done, and looks more like a pile of goopy sludge with a chemical smell. Even worse than the appearance is the taste. Shoppers' comments range from saying it tastes like everything from "an aquarium" to a "box of old crackers" to "burnt hair," in the case of the Roasted Chicken variety. Shoppers muse that Earthly Grains may have changed the ingredients, making what was once a pantry staple for them into something that they will avoid at all costs going forward.