What Are The Best Mason Jars To Use For Homemade Baby Food?

Rather than purchase from limited selections of baby food at Aldi and other large chains, some people prefer to make their own. It can be a way to save money, limit additives and preservatives, and create a wider variety of food options. If you choose to go the homemade baby food route, you'll need a quality storage solution for your pureed produce. When buying Mason jars for baby food, there are a few things to consider to help keep the food safe and scrumptious for your little one.

It's best to reach for a 4-ounce glass jar with an air-tight lid, especially if it has measurements on the side for easy portion tracking. Glass is preferred over plastic because it is non-toxic and does not contain chemicals that can be found in some plastics, such as BPA and phthalates. Additionally, unlike plastic, glass does not leach chemicals into food when heated on the stove or in the microwave, which is particularly important when considering how many people warm baby food before giving it to their child. Glass is also scratch-resistant, easy to clean and sanitize, and won't break down over time. Many glass Mason jars are also freezer-safe, microwave-safe (metal lids are not), and dishwasher-safe — just check the label to be sure.