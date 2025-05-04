How To Safely Reuse Mason Jar Lids And Rings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mason jars might have been made for canning, but we love reusing them for everything from food storage to Mason jar ice cream and McDonald's copycat egg McMuffins. You don't hear as much about reusing the jars and their lids for another round of home canning, though. Officially not a great practice. It's risky because the seal is more likely to break on a reused canning lid, leading to a spoiled jar. But, home canners do safely reuse Mason jar lids and rings for their original purpose. You just have to know how to do it the right way.

Manufacturers say in the descriptions of their tin Mason jar lids and rings that they are single-use only. That's because the rubber ring on the inside of the lid weakens during the canning process and doesn't always create that airtight, impenetrable seal as the jar cools the second time around. If you have lids and rings that are in good shape, though, you could very well get away with reusing them. If you do, remember to keep a sharp eye out for any signs your home-canned goods have spoiled before you eat any of it.