How To Safely Reuse Mason Jar Lids And Rings
Mason jars might have been made for canning, but we love reusing them for everything from food storage to Mason jar ice cream and McDonald's copycat egg McMuffins. You don't hear as much about reusing the jars and their lids for another round of home canning, though. Officially not a great practice. It's risky because the seal is more likely to break on a reused canning lid, leading to a spoiled jar. But, home canners do safely reuse Mason jar lids and rings for their original purpose. You just have to know how to do it the right way.
Manufacturers say in the descriptions of their tin Mason jar lids and rings that they are single-use only. That's because the rubber ring on the inside of the lid weakens during the canning process and doesn't always create that airtight, impenetrable seal as the jar cools the second time around. If you have lids and rings that are in good shape, though, you could very well get away with reusing them. If you do, remember to keep a sharp eye out for any signs your home-canned goods have spoiled before you eat any of it.
Single-use tin lids and rings can be reused in the right conditions
If you're set on reusing single-use tin lids and rings instead of reusable canning lids, the first thing you need to do is inspect them for any damage. Throw them out if they are bent, dented, or if any of the white enamel on the bottom side of the lid has eroded away. Wash them in hot, soapy water and then boil the lids for about 20 minutes to soften the seal and get them ready for canning. Then, you'll let them dry and store them away for your next canning project — or use them right away, in the same way you'd use new canning lids.
Every time you use the lids for canning, the seal will become thinner and thinner. Once they will no longer withstand the canning process, Mason jars and their lids are great for other food storage. They don't create a seal anymore, but you can still use them to store dry items like flour, coffee, and oatmeal. Mason jars with lids that don't seal anymore are also great for storing leftovers in the fridge until it's fend-for-yourself dinner night at home.