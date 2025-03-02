Aldi Offers A Lot Of Bargains, But You Might Want To Buy Baby Food Elsewhere

The cost of food is a top concern for consumers, and Aldi is one of the most affordable major grocery stores in the U.S., offering killer deals on its selection of in-house brands. Some of the best deals come in with canned goods, produce, and dairy and egg products, which are comparably less expensive than some other stores. However, there's something you should know about Aldi before you shop in this one category, and it's for the smallest customer base (literally).

Aldi sells baby food for a decent price, but it doesn't take most coupons. The official policy is not to take manufacturer's coupons, as 90% of the store's products are Aldi-exclusive. CVS, Walgreens, Target, Kroger, and Walmart all accept manufacturer's coupons within certain criteria (For example, coupons that are not expired, only one per person, etc.) and may have membership programs that offer big rewards. Aldi doesn't have the coupon advantage or offer enough variety of baby food to make it the ideal spot for shopping for those products.