Aldi Offers A Lot Of Bargains, But You Might Want To Buy Baby Food Elsewhere
The cost of food is a top concern for consumers, and Aldi is one of the most affordable major grocery stores in the U.S., offering killer deals on its selection of in-house brands. Some of the best deals come in with canned goods, produce, and dairy and egg products, which are comparably less expensive than some other stores. However, there's something you should know about Aldi before you shop in this one category, and it's for the smallest customer base (literally).
Aldi sells baby food for a decent price, but it doesn't take most coupons. The official policy is not to take manufacturer's coupons, as 90% of the store's products are Aldi-exclusive. CVS, Walgreens, Target, Kroger, and Walmart all accept manufacturer's coupons within certain criteria (For example, coupons that are not expired, only one per person, etc.) and may have membership programs that offer big rewards. Aldi doesn't have the coupon advantage or offer enough variety of baby food to make it the ideal spot for shopping for those products.
Why Aldi might not have the best deals on baby food
Babies have three main food development stages. The earliest that they can start liquified or puréed foods without chunks is around 4 to 6 months old. This milestone is stage one, and Aldi doesn't appear to carry items for this developmental range. Instead, it stocks food for 6 to 8-month-olds, and up. The selection is rather limited to food in pouches without many meals or snacks suited for older toddlers.
Aldi's main line of baby food from its Little Journey brand sells for 99 cents per 4-ounce pouch. Walmart sells the Parent's Choice brand for 87 cents per pouch and 68 cents per jar, both of which hold 4 ounces of food. Walmart also carries milk powder formula and stage one foods in bulk and individual packages that you might be able to find on rollback. Stores like Amazon and Costco have the advantage of bulk buying, brand variety, and online ordering as well. While Aldi is a great place to shop for baking ingredients or produce for the week's meal prep, other grocery stores might take the cake when it comes to baby food.