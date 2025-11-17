The Polite Way To Eat Bone-In Steak At A Fancy Steakhouse

An upscale restaurant is a perfect way to treat yourself, but if you're not familiar with the fine dining experience, then there are a few amateur mistakes to avoid at a steakhouse — including eating a bone-in steak the wrong way. The most important rule is to never pick up the bone and chew the meat off of it. Instead, use some precision with your steak knife to get as much of the meat as possible.

While you might be tempted to chew on the bone if you want to enjoy every last inch of meat on the plate — especially when you paid a pretty penny for it — it's not the best way to make a good impression at a nice steakhouse. Instead, cut the meat as close to the bone as possible, which will help you get all of that tender steak, then eat it properly with a fork and knife. When slicing the steak, it's also important not to slice it all at once. Only trim a single bite, or at most a couple of pieces, then eat, and go in to slice some more. This keeps the steak warm while you eat it and generally creates a better presentation on your plate.