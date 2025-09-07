Please Don't Make This Amateur Mistake When Dining At A Steakhouse

Dining comportment, sometimes known as etiquette, can be opaque. Sure, there are some non-negotiables, such as not being rude to restaurant staff regardless of whatever slight you believe you have perceived. Unless you're an actual baby, keep your shoes on, a guideline, believe it or not, we have seen flouted in one of New York City's best steakhouses. Yet there are also gray areas where behaviors may not hurt or unsettle anyone but don't exactly do you any favors either.

Cutting your steak up all at once by slicing it into tiny cubes or strips before you so much as have a taste is one of those mostly harmless little foibles that you still don't want to be caught committing. For one, it undermines another best practice: Sampling whatever you've ordered before taking any ancillary action, whether that's adding a little salt and pepper, dipping a bite into those terrific steakhouse sauces, or, yes, hacking into those chateaubriands, filet mignons, T-bones, and porterhouses straight away. Immediately disassembling the cut can also make it slightly more challenging for the back of the house to box up any leftovers. Seconds matter in busy restaurant kitchens, so if you can make their job even a little easier, it is literally the least you can do.