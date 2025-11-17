The Paper Trick To Keep Your Kitchen Sink From Smelling Bad
If you've ever come home from vacation to a foul, sewer-like smell emanating from your kitchen, while it's not necessarily a cause for alarm, it is both annoying and generally easily preventable. There's an easy fix for avoiding gross smells from your kitchen sink drain, whether you are gone for a significant time or have an infrequently used sink. The best part is, it only takes a few seconds and simply requires a sheet of paper and a heavy object.
If you look under your sink, you'll notice a curved, U-shaped pipe, typically made of corrosion-resistant polypropylene. This is called the P-trap, named for its resemblance to the letter P when viewed on its side. The bend in the P-trap, referred to as the J-bend, allows the pipe to collect a small amount of water. Each time the sink is used, the new water replaces the old water that is in the bend.
The purpose of the water in the P-trap is to stop sewer gas from getting into your house. When a sink goes unused for an extended time, the pipe can dry out, allowing the gas to seep up through the sink drain and into your home. Don't fret — it takes high concentrations of sewer gas to produce significant harmful health effects, but you'll still want to minimize risk by getting it handled. By covering the sink with paper before you leave for vacation, you can help prevent the water from evaporating in the pipe and causing the rotten egg smell.
A simple task before you leave
Whether you're leaving for vacation or have an infrequently used sink, it's a good idea to prevent your sink's P-trap from becoming dry, especially for kitchen sinks that have food particles that contribute to the foul smell. Start by running the water for about 30 seconds to fill the trap. Then, take a sheet of dry printer paper and place it over the drain. Place a semi-heavy object like a ceramic plate or drinking glass on top of the paper to keep it in place. This can act as a barrier to help slow down the evaporation of the water in the P-trap. Do this on both sides of your sink if you have a double-basin since both drains flow into the P-trap.
This paper hack works best if the sink is odorless to begin with, so you may want to clean the kitchen sink before covering it. An easy way to dissolve rotten food particles is to pour baking soda down the drain, followed by white vinegar.
For longer vacations or periods of unuse, consider pouring some mineral oil down the drain after running the water. The mineral oil helps slow down the evaporation of the water in the pipe. Continue with the sheet of paper and object on top. If your sink smells like rotten eggs with everyday use, consider calling a plumber since there may be a different issue such as a clogged P-trap, clogged sewer line, or garbage disposal issue.