The Paper Trick To Keep Your Kitchen Sink From Smelling Bad

If you've ever come home from vacation to a foul, sewer-like smell emanating from your kitchen, while it's not necessarily a cause for alarm, it is both annoying and generally easily preventable. There's an easy fix for avoiding gross smells from your kitchen sink drain, whether you are gone for a significant time or have an infrequently used sink. The best part is, it only takes a few seconds and simply requires a sheet of paper and a heavy object.

If you look under your sink, you'll notice a curved, U-shaped pipe, typically made of corrosion-resistant polypropylene. This is called the P-trap, named for its resemblance to the letter P when viewed on its side. The bend in the P-trap, referred to as the J-bend, allows the pipe to collect a small amount of water. Each time the sink is used, the new water replaces the old water that is in the bend.

The purpose of the water in the P-trap is to stop sewer gas from getting into your house. When a sink goes unused for an extended time, the pipe can dry out, allowing the gas to seep up through the sink drain and into your home. Don't fret — it takes high concentrations of sewer gas to produce significant harmful health effects, but you'll still want to minimize risk by getting it handled. By covering the sink with paper before you leave for vacation, you can help prevent the water from evaporating in the pipe and causing the rotten egg smell.