The Gross Part Of Your Kitchen Sink You're Probably Forgetting To Clean

If you think you're done after a long session of cleaning the kitchen and scrubbing the sink, think again. You may have forgotten something important: the dish rack! While a common misconception is that a dish rack is perpetually clean because the dishes on it are freshly washed, this is unfortunately false. Wet plates and bowls are constantly dripping onto the rack, creating the perfect place for bacteria or mold growth.

Fortunately, dish racks are very easy to clean. At least once a week, give it a good scrub with dish soap and hot water. Or, even better, wash it every time it's empty. The more often you clean it, the less harder you'll need to scrub to remove any mildew or grime in the future. If you do spot any mold on your dish rack, make sure it is completely sanitized before its next use. And if you see rust? Perhaps consider investing in a new rack.