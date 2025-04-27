The Gross Part Of Your Kitchen Sink You're Probably Forgetting To Clean
If you think you're done after a long session of cleaning the kitchen and scrubbing the sink, think again. You may have forgotten something important: the dish rack! While a common misconception is that a dish rack is perpetually clean because the dishes on it are freshly washed, this is unfortunately false. Wet plates and bowls are constantly dripping onto the rack, creating the perfect place for bacteria or mold growth.
Fortunately, dish racks are very easy to clean. At least once a week, give it a good scrub with dish soap and hot water. Or, even better, wash it every time it's empty. The more often you clean it, the less harder you'll need to scrub to remove any mildew or grime in the future. If you do spot any mold on your dish rack, make sure it is completely sanitized before its next use. And if you see rust? Perhaps consider investing in a new rack.
Other often neglected parts of the kitchen
On top of the overlooked dish rack, there are a plethora of places inside of your kitchen that you may forget to clean. One appliance that is particularly neglected is the oven. From the glass of the appliance's door to the heating elements, there are many spots inside and outside an oven that are probably extremely dirty in your very own kitchen (including one must-clean area in particular that might exude a pretty nasty odor). It is important to remember that every part of an appliance gets gradually dirty, not just the part you use to cook your meals.
Countertop items are not safe either! The ever-so-popular air fryer has an often forgotten element that should be scrubbed down frequently, and we're not just talking about the grease-stained basket inside. And can you even remember the last time you cleaned your wooden knife block? Consistently wiping down every appliance in the kitchen will definitely keep your space cleaner and save you a lot of heartbreak (and money, potentially) in the future.