This Simple Ingredient Makes Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream Taste Like It's From A Creamery

While it's often used as a byword for boring, vanilla is anything but. Perhaps its most iconic role is in vanilla ice cream – the best-selling flavor in the U.S. — beloved for its classic, comforting taste. Beyond the subtle richness of milk, cream, and sugar, vanilla itself is the key flavor that gives this treat its personality. To learn how to best incorporate its earthy, creamy, floral complexity into ice cream, Chowhound spoke with Kendall Melton, Director of Culinary Operations at Lick Honest Ice Creams, a Texas-based ice cream shop known for unique flavors and local ingredients.

Vanilla comes in many forms that range from extract, to paste, and pods. Melton says that which one you use depends on your desired flavor intensity. "For me, vanilla extract is punchy, she's recognizable as vanilla on the palate, and she's the quickest way to deliver the most identifiable flavor notes to your guest. If I want something rounder on the palate, and a bit more luxurious and floral, I go with vanilla bean paste," Melton said. She noted that paste packs a flavor wallop, so you only need a very small amount. "If I'm looking for a breath of vanilla, a note that I don't want to linger, I roll with vanilla bean pods," she added. If you go the pod route, Melton embraces saving the pods like Gordon Ramsay to make vanilla sugar or even making her own glitter vanilla syrup for drinks.