How Gordon Ramsay Uses Leftover Vanilla Pods To Enhance Sweet Treats

Chef, cookbook author, and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is full of helpful cooking tips you'll actually use; from rolling your lemons out before you slice them, to salting your cutting board before chopping garlic. While promoting his quick-cooking cookbook, "Ramsay in 10," he shared yet another easy-to-action tip on his YouTube channel. "Never throw out vanilla pods. There's a ton of flavor left in the skin," he says.

Vanilla comes in many varieties, from bean pods to extracts to imitations. Unfortunately for baking enthusiasts, pure vanilla extract is an expensive ingredient — though it's probably worth the price. Vanilla pods are even pricier. While the vanilla paste from inside the pod is robust and flavorful, you'll burn through a lot of expensive beans if you reach for one each time you need vanilla. Instead, vanilla pods are best used when you need intense vanilla flavor, like in vanilla pudding or buttercream frosting. And, as Ramsay mentions, you'll want to extend the life of your vanilla pod for as long as you can. Some home chefs add their used pods to a jar of vodka or whiskey. With enough added pods, and enough time, you'll create your own high quality vanilla extract.

But Ramsay offers another idea, advising, "Stick it inside jars of sugar and leave to infuse." Add used vanilla pods to stored granulated sugar to create vanilla sugar. If you use the sugar right away, it will have the slightest hint of vanilla, perfect for other baking projects. If you leave the pods in long enough to dry them out, you'll have more strongly flavored sugar, perfect for a little extra oomph.