The Unique Way Trader Joe's Sources Its Coffee

From cold brew concentrate to ready-to-drink espresso, there's no shortage of coffee options to choose from at Trader Joe's. While there are plenty of popular choices, the brand's wide variety of coffee beans has been gaining traction for the unique way the brand sources them. Instead of purchasing from large farms, Trader Joe's abides by something it calls the Small Lot Program. This is the company's name for its partnership with the eight small farms it sources its beans from. The coffee for this program comes exclusively from the bean belt region of the world, which extends across the tropics and includes countries in the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Africa, creating a broad spectrum of flavor profiles based on the country where the beans were grown.

These one-of-a-kind beans can require a little more patience and flexibility from consumers than the usual mass-produced beans. Whereas large farms have access to more space and modern equipment, which help them produce beans at a faster rate, small producers tend to have less space and mechanization, meaning once the annual harvest is done, there will be no more of that bean available until the following year. One coffee tree can take three to six years to grow, and then only produces around 2 to 3 pounds of coffee. This means Trader Joe's coffee fanatics will have to wait a long time for their favorite coffee to restock. Still, for those who appreciate a flavorful, small-batch bean, the wait is worth it.